Logger severely injured after being hit by falling tree in Galax

Logger accident in Galax
Logger accident in Galax(Galax Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A logger is in the hospital after being severely injured in a logging accident Tuesday afternoon, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Crews responded at 1:56 p.m., to the 2600 block of Crossroads Dr in the Baywood Community along with the Galax-Grayson EMS after a logger had been hit by a falling tree, according to the department.

Medics were able to stabilize the logger while firefighters and remaining tree crews cleared the area for the backboard and stokes.

The patient was packaged and put in an awaiting 4WD before being airlifted to AirCare Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

