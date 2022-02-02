Advertisement

Man killed in Pittsylvania County fire

(MGN Online)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died in a house fire Tuesday night in Pittsylvania County.

Pittsylvania County crews were called to the fire on Apostolic Drive in the Cascade area of the county. They arrived to find half of the house in flames.

Firefighters found the body of an elderly man in the residence after being told an elderly man lives there. His name won’t be released until the medical examiner makes a positive identification.

The Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department, Pittsylvania County Fire Marshals and investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire, as well as the man’s cause of death.

Volunteers from Cascade Fire and Rescue, Bachelors Hall Fire and Rescue, Brosville Fire and Rescue and Tunstall Fire and Rescue also responded to the fire.

