Minneapolis officer serving warrant kills man in apartment

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a man who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand as officers served a search warrant in a downtown apartment.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She says officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department in a homicide investigation.

Huffman says officers entered an apartment and encountered the man with a gun.

He was shot.

Police haven’t said if the man who was shot was connected to that murder investigation or named in a warrant.

