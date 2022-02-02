Mrs. Virginia International making waves for stroke victims
Southwest Virginia native Jeri Ward had a stroke at the age of 30 and is now using her platform to help others
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeri Ward was a stroke survivor at 30 years old, finding herself unable to speak, read, move, or write.
Jeri says, “Once I learned how to speak again, I knew I would spend the rest of my life doing something to help others facing this debilitating brain attack.”
For more information on Ward and her efforts, visit strokeofluck.international/
