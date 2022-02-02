Advertisement

One confirmed dead in Pittsylvania County plane crash

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police confirm one person, the pilot, was on board a plane that crashed Tuesday afternoon in near Cardwell Lane in Pittsylvania County.

The pilot was killed. No name has been released.

The pilot of the Cessna 310R departed from Danville Regional Airport and crashed shortly after takeoff near Cardwell Lane in Ringgold.

The victim’s remains have been transported to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Western Office for identification.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the crash.

