Rep. Ben Cline introduces bill to fight discrimination at organ transplant centers

WASHINGTON (WHSV) - Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) was joined by Representatives Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Bob Good (VA-05), Rob Wittman (VA-01), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Rodney Davis (IL-13), and Chip Roy (TX-21) in introducing H.R. 6534, the Stop Arduous Vaccine Enforcement (SAVE) Act, which would prohibit organ transplant centers from denying an individual from receiving or donating an organ solely based on whether he or she is vaccinated against COVID-19.

This legislation comes in response to several reports from across the United States of individuals being removed from the organ transplant list or moved to “inactive” status as a result of being unvaccinated.

“It is unimaginable that organ transplant centers would deny American citizens life-saving medical procedures solely for being unvaccinated against COVID-19. The SAVE Act ensures that no one is denied an organ transplant or donation based on their vaccination status,” Congressman Cline said. “Getting vaccinated is a personal choice and should not be mandated. This legislation is not anti-vaccine, it’s about making sure individuals get the treatment they need.”

“The need for the SAVE Act shows that in the US patients have no right to the medical care they need or desire but only a privilege to receive what the authorities will allow,” Dr. Jane Orient, Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, said.

This legislation has been endorsed by FreedomWorks, Citizens for Renewing America and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Text of the SAVE Act can be found here.

