Ribbon-cutting held for RISE Dispensaries Christiansburg location

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new medical marijuana dispensary will open its doors in Christiansburg.

A ribbon-cutting took place at RISE Dispensaries Wednesday. Community leaders and guests toured the facility.

The location on Roanoke Street will also offer drive-through and delivery services for a variety of cannabis products to those with a medical marijuana card.

Shanna Berry, RISE’s Strategic Lead for Virginia, says the location offers easy and safe access for patients of all needs.

“We opened up medical cannabis dispensaries to help people, to offer them an alternative medication that so many Virginians support and want access to,” says Berry. ”For us to be able to provide that and open up and expand patient access is at the center of what our focus is, is patients.”

This is the 3rd Virginia location for the company, which has grown to more than 70 stores nationwide.

