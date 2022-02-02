Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Campbell Co. after homemade explosives found

Contact 434-332-9574 with information dealing with the case.
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A search warrant was obtained and served Friday in the 700 block of Village Highway in Campbell County, leading to an arrest for homemade explosive devices. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force.

Benjamin Branford Saunders, 36 of Concord, is charged with (Possession or Transportation of Firearms) and (Possession, use, ext of Firebombs or Explosive Materials or Devices). Two homemade explosives were seized at the scene. The Virginia State Police seized and disposed of the confiscated materials.

