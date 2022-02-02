Taubman Museum of Art and local organizations celebrate the Lunar New Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art will host a Lunar New Year celebration by bringing in the Year of the Tiger, with dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing, and more!

The entire family will be able to learn about the cultural traditions of our Asian friends and neighbors in southwest Virginia.

Arts and crafts, as well as the world’s largest pop-up book, will also be on display.

The pop-up book was originally on view at the museum in 2019 in a solo exhibition of Colette Fu’s work.

“Building was challenging,” Fu said, “but I just worked with what I could, within the budget, and with what I could figure out on my own.”

The result is the world’s largest pop-up book, a peach blossom storybook cave big enough to crawl into. The book was originally on view in a solo exhibition of Fu’s work titled, “We Are Tiger Dragon People.” Fu donated the book to the museum’s sharing collection after the exhibition.

The name of the work is “Tao Hua Yuan Ji,” which roughly translates to “Peach Blossom Valley”. It is inspired by a Chinese fable by poet Tao Yuanming written in 421 CE at a time of political instability during the Qin Dynasty. According to the legend, a fisherman came upon an isolated peach blossom valley where people seeking political refuge lived an ideal, harmonious life with nature and each other.

Organizers say they are happy to continue this celebration last the museum after it was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“It’s exciting to welcome the community from all around to experience that part of the families have the fun of learning new traditions and about our cultures here of our neighbors,” said Cindy Petersen the executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

“It is exciting to learn about and connect people in that way, you know, we all celebrate New Year and so it’s it’s a way for that something that we can all recognize and then we can learn more about how others do it and learn more about ourselves in the process,” said Courtney Campbell Local Colors board of directors president.

The event is presented by Local Colors, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, and the Taubman Museum of Art.

No registration is necessary -- the event is free! The event kicks off on February 5 and you can learn more here.

