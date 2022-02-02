Advertisement

Taubman Museum of Art and local organizations celebrate the Lunar New Year

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger, with dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing, and...
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger, with dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing, and more!(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art will host a Lunar New Year celebration by bringing in the Year of the Tiger, with dragon dances, martial arts performances, singing, and more!

The entire family will be able to learn about the cultural traditions of our Asian friends and neighbors in southwest Virginia.

Arts and crafts, as well as the world’s largest pop-up book, will also be on display.

The pop-up book was originally on view at the museum in 2019 in a solo exhibition of Colette Fu’s work.

“Building was challenging,” Fu said, “but I just worked with what I could, within the budget, and with what I could figure out on my own.”

The result is the world’s largest pop-up book, a peach blossom storybook cave big enough to crawl into. The book was originally on view in a solo exhibition of Fu’s work titled, “We Are Tiger Dragon People.” Fu donated the book to the museum’s sharing collection after the exhibition.

The name of the work is “Tao Hua Yuan Ji,” which roughly translates to “Peach Blossom Valley”. It is inspired by a Chinese fable by poet Tao Yuanming written in 421 CE at a time of political instability during the Qin Dynasty. According to the legend, a fisherman came upon an isolated peach blossom valley where people seeking political refuge lived an ideal, harmonious life with nature and each other.

Organizers say they are happy to continue this celebration last the museum after it was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“It’s exciting to welcome the community from all around to experience that part of the families have the fun of learning new traditions and about our cultures here of our neighbors,” said Cindy Petersen the executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

“It is exciting to learn about and connect people in that way, you know, we all celebrate New Year and so it’s it’s a way for that something that we can all recognize and then we can learn more about how others do it and learn more about ourselves in the process,” said Courtney Campbell Local Colors board of directors president.

The event is presented by Local Colors, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, and the Taubman Museum of Art.

No registration is necessary -- the event is free! The event kicks off on February 5 and you can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) J.J. Jefferson, John Painter (Photo courtesy: MGN)
Two Bridgewater College officers shot dead Tuesday, suspect charged
Helicopter crash
NTSB investigating deadly plane crash near Danville
Carilion Clinic logo
All Carilion hospitals shifting to yellow level visitation
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting, nearby middle school briefly placed on lockdown

Latest News

2022 Adam Ward Classic Tuesday
The Adam Ward Classic Is Back This Weekend
A Look At Clifton Forge's Valentines For Vets
A Look At Clifton Forge's Valentines For Vets
Danville Museum Gets Civil Rights Trail Designation
Danville Museum Gets Civil Rights Trail Designation
Podcast Launched By Black Dog Salvage
Podcast Launched By Black Dog Salvage