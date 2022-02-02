Memorial honors slain Bridgewater College officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - The Bridgewater College community is focused on coming together to heal following the tragedy that unfolded on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 1, Campus Police Officer John Painter, 55, and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, 48, responded to a call about a suspicious man on the grounds near Memorial Hall.

Virginia State Police said that after a brief interaction with the man, he opened fire and shot Painter and Jefferson. The suspect ran after the 911 call went out.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the two officers died at the scene.

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J Jefferson, left, and campus police Officer John Painter. (WHSV)

The suspect, a former student at Bridgewater College, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was arrested in connection to the officers’ deaths.

Since the incident on Tuesday, the college has held several events to help students and staff cope with the incident.

The college’s alma mater “Bridgewater Fair” echoed across the Concert Hall at the Carter Center Wednesday morning. Members of the choir raised their voices to help with healing through this tragedy.

“It’s pretty somber. It’s pretty sad,” said Courtney Ott, a campus missionary.

Ott and others traveled across Bridgewater College to pray with students and staff.

“They’re really open to it, which I was expecting,” she said. “They’re open to it and ready to receive prayer, obviously it’s really, really tough.”

The group even stopped to pray with those who left tokens at a memorial on campus.

Flowers, crosses, and notes were left outside Flory Hall remembering the college’s “dynamic duo,” Officers Painter and Jefferson.

“They’re family, we’re all a family,” Ott said. “I already feel part of the family and I didn’t go here.”

The community and beyond have rallied to support these officers’ families.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, more than $62,000 was raised through a GoFundMe fundraiser, organized by Bridgewater Alumni.

“While we can never fully repay these brave men for the sacrifice they made to keep our campus community safe; we can attempt to provide some comfort to their loved ones,” said one organizer.

Meanwhile, a healing service was held at Bridgewater United Methodist Church on Wednesday evening.

All classes and events at the college will be canceled for the rest of the week. Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 7.

A spokeswoman for the college also said they are planning a “service of remembrance” on Sunday, Feb. 6 for students and staff. Official logistics are still being worked out.

Meanwhile, the man accused of murdering Painter and Jefferson was arraigned in a Rockingham County courtroom.

Appearing by video, Campbell appeared to be restrained to a chair at the wrists.

He faces a total of five charges, including aggravated murder of law enforcement officers, aggravated murder of more than one person, one count of first-degree murder, a firearms charge, and aggravated felony murder of more than one person within three years.

The 27-year-old said he is “self-employed” making music and art. Court documents show he had four years of college but dropped out of Bridgewater College.

Due to his financial situation, the judge appointed Campbell an attorney in court. Gene Hart, Campbell’s court-appointed lawyers immediately requested a mental health evaluation for his client.

Campbell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

