Virginia men’s basketball scores 37 in 2nd half to beat Boston College 67-55

Virginia held Boston College to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range, and had a 26-12 advantage in made free throws.
(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 19 points, Jayden Gardner added 17 points and Virginia beat Boston College 67-55.

Clark beat the halftime buzzer with a floater along the baseline to give Virginia a 30-25 lead, and he opened the second-half scoring with two free throws during a 12-2 run for Virginia’s first double-digit lead.

The Cavaliers led by at least eight points the rest of the way. Virginia held Boston College to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range, and had a 26-12 advantage in made free throws.

Clark made all 10 of his free throws and Gardner made seven straight as Virginia only missed three.

James Karnik scored 16 points for Boston College.

