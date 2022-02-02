Advertisement

Virginia State Police continuing investigation into fatal shootings at Bridgewater College

Scene at Bridgewater College
Scene at Bridgewater College(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are continuing the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting of two Bridgewater College officers.

Police say the bodies of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were taken to the Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke Tuesday for examination and autopsy.

Alexander W. Campbell, 27, will be arraigned on four felony charges Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court.

Anyone on campus and in the town of Bridgewater can expect to see State Police returning to the area Wednesday.

Police will be working on the ongoing investigation which is focusing on retracing the shooter’s steps from the time of the shooting on the campus to his arrest on the island in the North River.

