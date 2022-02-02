Wet weather returns to the region through Friday

Some sunny breaks early

Temperatures rebound to near 50 this afternoon

Wet weather likely to end the work week

WEDNESDAY

Our next front will inch closer this afternoon allowing for a SW flow and increasing clouds. Any rain should hold off until late Wednesday in the mountains. Highs will be a smidge warmer in the 40s and lower 50s.

Increasing clouds today with a few showers late. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Friday morning. Given temperatures, this will likely be a mostly rain event. Some mountain snow showers will be possible as the front exits, but nothing too impactful.

Rain move in for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Most should see decent rain totals from this event with a likely range of 0.5″ to 1.5″ with a few higher amounts in our area. Highest totals are most likely in the mountains.

We could see anywhere from about 0.5" to 1.5" with a few higher amounts in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Much cooler air returns this weekend behind our late-week cold front. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low-mid 40s with increased sunshine Saturday.

SUNDAY

Models continue to trend south and east with our next wintry system. (WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday, a few isolated models are suggesting the potential for another round of some light wintry weather as a low pressure system works our way from the south into much colder air. Most models now have the system well to our south and east leading to minimal impacts for our area. Wintry weather Sunday into Monday is looking less like, but we still need to monitor the situation in case something changes.

