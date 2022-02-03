Blacksburg winery uncorks list of activities

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A winery in Blacksburg has a big lineup of events coming up.

Beliveau Farm Winery stopped by WDBJ7 to preview some events.

Watch the video to see what’s up.

Events include:

Maple Month

The trees are tapped, and the sap is flowing at Beliveau Farm! Join us for our 4th annual Maple Month and learn all about our maple syrup operation and how we process sap into syrup. Every Saturday and Sunday in February we will host processing demonstrations and informational displays, serve delicious maple food specials as well as our craft Maple Ale, and offer guided hikes around the property. This is a free event that is fun for the whole family!

Blue Jean Ball

We are excited to host our annual Blue Jean Ball at Beliveau Farm on Saturday, February 5th. We invite you to don your favorite jeans, boots, and cowboy hats for an evening of dancing and revelry! Tickets are $10 at the door beginning at 6pm. The party will continue until 10pm. We’ll have food specials as well as wine and beer for sale. This is an 18+ event. See ya’ll there!

Wine and Tapas by Candlelight

This Valentine’s join us at Beliveau Farm for a four-course wine and tapas on Saturday February 12th. We will provide romantic ambiance, delicious food, and award-winning wines for your and that special someone. Tickets are $39++ per person and may be secured by calling the winery at 540-961-0505. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 and dinner is seated at 7:00. We will announce the finalized menu closer to the date.

Wine and Chocolate

Join us February 13th 1:00pm & 3:00pm. Beliveau Wines paired against an array of artisan crafted chocolates. We provide direction while allowing you to form your own conclusions. $25+ per person

Hiking Tour and Tasting with Yvan

Every Saturday and Sunday in February at 3:30pm. Enjoy a guided educational hike (or hitch a ride to the top) followed by a barrel wine tasting with the owner. $35 per person over 21, $10 for under 21. Reservations required, call 540-961-0505 to reserve your spot

Grand Re-opening of Gluten Free Brewery

March 17th - 20th.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.