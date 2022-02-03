Advertisement

Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Deputies in Florida have arrested two people after a 78-year-old man was killed in a parking lot after picking up a prescription.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Javonne White and 25-year-old Jasmine Munro were charged with first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm in the death of Uken Cummings.

Investigators said Cummings was gunned down on Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy in Orlando.

The 78-year-old was returning to his Mercedes when the two suspects shot him and took his keys, deputies said.

Cummings was then run over as the vehicle backed up into him, and he was run over again when the driver left the scene.

Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of 78-year-old Uken Cummings (middle).(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested the suspects Thursday, and they are being held at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said Cummings was a retired hospital security professional from New York.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Neighboring house fire in Roanoke City Thursday morning
Body found in Roanoke City home after house fire
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
WATCH: Procession leaves Roanoke for officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting
We could see about 1-2" of rain by Friday afternoon.
Clouds, fog and soaking rain linger into Friday

Latest News

Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
Funeral service set for Bridgewater officers killed in line of duty
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of a Missouri aquarium
Law enforcement officials in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber...
Missing 4-year-old in Georgia found safe; Amber Alert canceled