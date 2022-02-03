Advertisement

Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity. (Source: WABC)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - It’s hard not to smile at Benny, a lovable 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating.

On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the U.S., raising money for charity and helping kids with autism.

He was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah.

His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her. And now he does it whenever he wants for a good cause.

Benny has also won the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for his ability to put smiles on people’s faces.

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity.(Source: WABC)

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Neighboring house fire in Roanoke City Thursday morning
Body found in Roanoke City home after house fire
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
WATCH: Procession leaves Roanoke for officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting
We could see about 1-2" of rain by Friday afternoon.
Clouds, fog and soaking rain linger into Friday

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, signs executive order; US economy adds 467,000 jobs in January
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
FILE - Former New York City policeman Frank Serpico appears on a New York television program,...
NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico 50 years late
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop