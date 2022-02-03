General Assembly committees consider marijuana bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana last year, but they are still working to set up a market for retail sales.

It’s a complicated issue that’s a long way from being resolved.

Wednesday, four bills came before a Senate subcommittee. The most sweeping would accelerate legal sales by allowing the companies that process medical marijuana to sell to all eligible adults.

Under current law, legal sales won’t begin until 2024, but supporters of the proposed legislation say giving pharmaceutical processors a head start will help to establish a safer, regulated marketplace in Virginia.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico Co.) introduced Senate Bill 621, which would begin legal sales on July 1.

“As long as we don’t have a legal means of regulation and sales, we have children that have greater access to marijuana than they would if this were a regulated industry in Virginia,” Dunnavant told members of the subcommittee.

Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) sponsored Senate Bill 313, which would authorize sales beginning January 1, 2023.

“Virginians are using it. We recognized that when we legalized last year,” Ebbin said during the meeting. “And it’s possible to use it responsibly.”

But there are lingering objections to legalization in any form.

“You’re working today to commercialize an addiction-for-profit industry that will kill some of Virginia’s kids,” said Sally Schindel, who told lawmakers her son’s suicide was tied to marijuana addiction.

And lawmakers heard concerns that large marijuana businesses will gain an unfair advantage over hemp processors and the social equity licensees in communities most affected by marijuana prosecutions.

“I thought we had a good bill,” said Marty Jewell of the Cannabis Equity Coalition, “but what we’re seeing here... number one it’s being presented in the high art of gobbledygook.”

Jewell’s comments speak to the complexity of the marijuana bills, which are now moving forward in the House and Senate.

And it could be late in the General Assembly session before we know the direction that lawmakers will take to establish a legal marketplace for marijuana here in Virginia.

