“Hero Wagon” wheels into Children’s Hospitals across nation, including Carilion Children’s

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “About 25 years ago, we were just organically donating wagons to hospitals. Hospitals would call us up and say, hey, we want some wagons to use to transport kids around the hospital, and we loved doing that,” said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer of Radio Flyer and grandson of Radio Flyer founder Antonio Pasin.

Pasin soon learned about Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“About 20 years ago, I became aware of Starlight at a fundraising event and so I called them up and said, hey, can you help us organize this so we can deploy more wagons to hospitals?”

Starlight focuses on being a bright spot in hospitalized children’s lives.

“That’s all about transforming moments in the hospital journey and the Radio Flyer Wagon is a perfect example of that. So instead of using a wheelchair, we are able with our partnership, to transform that moment,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight.

Garone saw those moments firsthand a few years ago as his niece was battling brain cancer.

“One of the most amazing parts of that journey was the Radio Flyer Wagon. She would sleep in it instead of sleeping in the bed, and it was the only way she would go from her bed to chemo treatment.”

Radio Flyer and Starlight recently rolled out an even more accessible wagon, while still being able to capture each and every special moment.

“It resulted in the Hero Wagon, which in many ways, there are a lot of simple features on it. But they all combine together to make this a really easy product for the hospital staff to use, to disinfect, to attach an IV pole to and it’s still a fun ride for kids,” said Pasin.

The Hero Wagon came to Carilion Children’s in late 2021.

“When I got the email about the Radio Flyer Hero Wagon, I was so excited, I logged in and requested the maximum amount that we could,” said Carli Holtzhauer, Child Life Specialist at Carilion Children’s.

Though only recently becoming a piece of Carilion Children’s, it is already having a lasting impact on families.

“The nurse was like, we have the new fancy wagons! Brought in the Radio Flyer wagon, the patients’ eyes lit up and you could just hear the parents have the sigh of relief. Seeing their kid have that glimpse of being a happy, bubbly kid, not being so sick in that moment. It’s really been incredible.”

Anyone interested in making a “Hero Wagon” donation can head to Starlight’s page here.

