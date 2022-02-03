HOMETOWN HOOPS: Through construction and COVID, Cave Spring boys finally have their home-court advantage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They can splash. They can swat. And, they can slam.

But with a 17-1 record, what the Cave Spring Knights have proven they can do best is win.

“Everybody can score the ball,” said junior Stark Jones. “Everybody can shoot, dribble, pass. We have no flaws.”

Few teams in the region felt the sting of COVID-19 like Cave Spring - first having a state championship game taken away in 2020, and then debuting a brand new gym in ‘21 without being able to fill it.

“It was like we had this sports car, but we really couldn’t drive it,” said head coach Jacob Gruse. “Now, we’ve got this brand new gym. Our whole community is excited. The guys are playing really well. They’re great kids on and off the floor, so they’re real easy to cheer for.”

Senior Bryce Cooper was on that co-champion Knights squad a couple of years ago, but now his role is much bigger. He says it’s this group’s turn to prove what they’re capable of.

“Me being a sophomore on that team, I was the youngest one, and I had a lot of great dudes to look up to,” said Cooper. “The hunger is there because we didn’t get to play that game, and I’m ready to win one for myself.

“The identity of this team is defense. We practice defense 75 percent of the day, and that’s what we pride and do our offense on. Defense turns into offense.”

One of the beneficiaries of that style is Jones, a junior guard who joined Cave last season from Roanoke Catholic, and who can electrify a crowd with his transition jams.

“It really gets everybody going, and then when I get a dunk, I start playing better and all my teammates start playing better,” he said.

And that brand new gym is definitely not empty anymore.

“Our student section is unreal,” said Gruse. “I know every coach says that they have the best student section in the state, but man, I’ll tell you what. You’re hard-pressed to find a better student section than what we have. They’re legit our true sixth man. Our guys feed off of them so well.”

The Knights have taken care of business so far, but they know their season will be judged in the playoffs.

And with a target on their backs, they’ll have to be ready for every opponent to bring their best.

“I tell our guys all the time, don’t get comfortable,” said Gruse. “The moment you get comfortable is the moment somebody is going to sneak up on you, so just stay uncomfortable, look to improve, get one percent better and just stay uncomfortable.”

