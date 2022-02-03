Local Office on Aging continues to support seniors with annual initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local organization is continuing its mission to support older residents of the Roanoke Valley with an annual event.

The Local Office of Aging is running its annual Soup for Seniors drive. The group is looking for donations of soup, crackers, canned meats, peanut butter, oatmeal and other items to help support the elderly in our community. The organization says donations have been down since the start of the pandemic, and they are needed now more than ever.

“Fuel costs are up, and especially now with COVID, it’s so important to try to get an infusion of food into the home right in the middle of the winter when it’s cold and seniors aren’t getting out. With the last two to three years, especially with the pandemic, it’s become even more important,” explains Ron Boyd, President and CEO, Local Office on Aging.

Items in need are:

- Soup

- Crackers

- Ramen Noodles

- Canned Meats (Tuna, Chicken, Vienna Sausages)

- Canned Vegetables

- Canned fruit

- Peanut butter

- Jelly

- Oatmeal/Cream of Wheat

- Cereal/Cereal bars

- Carnation Instant Breakfast

- Ensure/Boost

The LOA adds low-salt, nutritious items are preferred.

Those items can be dropped off until February 8 at

- All First Bank locations (formerly Bank of Fincastle)

- Vistar Eye Center locations:

• 3320 Franklin Road, Roanoke

• 70 Summerfield Court, Roanoke

• 426 West Main Street, Salem

- Salem Library

- Vinton Library

- Black Dog Salvage (Feb 5-6)

Items can be taken to Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on Feb. 7-8 9am-5pm.

You can also sign up to volunteer here.

