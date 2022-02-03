Advertisement

Lockdown put in place at Halifax County High School

Halifax County High School is in major need of repairs.
Halifax County High School is in major need of repairs.(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A lockdown was in place at Halifax County High School Thursday, according to the Assistant Superintendent.

The school was on lockdown several hours.

Law enforcement spent much of the day at the school, which had been secured, according to the district.

At the end of the business day, calls for updates had not been returned by the school district or sheriff’s office.

