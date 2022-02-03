Lockdown put in place at Halifax County High School

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A lockdown was in place at Halifax County High School Thursday, according to the Assistant Superintendent.

The school was on lockdown several hours.

Law enforcement spent much of the day at the school, which had been secured, according to the district.

At the end of the business day, calls for updates had not been returned by the school district or sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.