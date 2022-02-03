Lynchburg Police chief reflects after former police chief found dead in Thursday shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting along Golf Park Drive Thursday morning sent Perrymont Elementary School into a temporary lockdown.

Police arrived along the roadway about 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

There, they found former police chief Calvin Robertson, Jr. dead, while his wife Gloria died shortly after.

“Obviously, this hits home a little bit. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you otherwise. This is somebody who spent 32 years of his life at the police department,” said Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg Police chief.

Zuidema says right now they’re carefully investigating the incident. LPD says no suspects are being sought.

“We have two victims. We’re not ruling anything out at this point. Our evidence will lead us to where it leads us,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema says Robertson made an impact on a number of law enforcement members.

He was first an officer with the department in 1955 before becoming police chief in 1981. He retired in 1987.

He was one of the catalysts for an annual event Zuidema would attend.

“I used to run into former Chief Robertson at a FBI national academy event we’d host here annually prior to COVID, of course it got shut down during COVID, but he’d come out, we’d bring in law enforcement folks from all around the state for an event once a year and he was one of the folks that helped get that event started,” said Zuidema.

And even though no officers from Robertson’s time are still with the department, Zuidema says his legacy is still bright.

“I got hired about 10 years after he retired, so all of the stuff I have is second or thirdhand, but I can tell you this, that all the information that’s been shared with me through other people has been passed down to us is that he was a really good guy,” said Zuidema.

LPD says there’s no threat to the community after Thursday’s shooting.

