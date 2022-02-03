Advertisement

Man arrested outside Supreme Court in October returns to same spot

Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area...
Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area Thursday.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
(Gray News) – A man arrested in October after illegally parking outside the U.S. Supreme Court returned to the same spot Thursday.

Capitol Police said Dale Paul Melvin parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the court building Thursday morning, prompting the department to temporarily shut down the area out of an abundance of caution.

“Our agents also noticed concerning language on a public social media account believed to belong to Mr. Melvin that related to his presence at the U.S. Supreme Court,” Capitol Police said in a news release.

Melvin agreed to leave the area after speaking with officers. He was not arrested.

Capitol Police said they had arrested Melvin on Oct. 5 for failure to obey and assault on a police officer after he “illegally parked in front of the Court and caused a major disruption to the Capitol campus and the community.”

The case is still pending with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police said in October that they didn’t know what motivated Melvin, who also reportedly made concerning statements at the Capitol Complex in August.

