Body found in Roanoke City home after house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A body was found in a home that caught fire on Church Avenue in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. No details about the victim have been released.

Roanoke Fire-EMS is investigating to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a house and spread to a neighboring home in Roanoke, according to the department Facebook page.

Crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 1300 block of Church Avenue. where they found one house completely in flames.

The fire is now under control.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.