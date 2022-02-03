New River Valley nonprofit hosts literature and ‘Just Like Me’ giveaway
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout the month of February, the T.G. Howard Community Center will host a number of events for the community.
The nonprofit will host a literature contest and the “Just Like Me” doll program. In addition to the giveaways, the organization will feature a series called ‘The Color of Love’. The series will share different love stories throughout the New River Valley.
You can learn how to participate in their contests and giveaways by visiting their Facebook page.
