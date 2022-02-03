New River Valley nonprofit hosts literature and ‘Just Like Me’ giveaway

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout the month of February, the T.G. Howard Community Center will host a number of events for the community.

The nonprofit will host a literature contest and the “Just Like Me” doll program. In addition to the giveaways, the organization will feature a series called ‘The Color of Love’. The series will share different love stories throughout the New River Valley.

You can learn how to participate in their contests and giveaways by visiting their Facebook page.

“The T.G. Howard Community Center Inc. Literature contest begins today. The bundle of books seen below are the prizes... Posted by T.G.Howard Community Center on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

“The T.G. Howard Community Center Inc. will be giving away three exclusive dolls of the Harperiman Collection in the... Posted by T.G.Howard Community Center on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.