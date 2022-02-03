Parakeets flocking to Science Museum of Western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia’s newest exhibit is taking flight this February.

The Parakeet Garden will permanently replace the current Butterfly Habitat, housing more than 150 exotic and colorful Parakeets.

Guests flocking to the museum will get an up-close and personal experience with these gentle and friendly birds, feeding them from the palms of their hands.

Interim Executive Director Mary Roberts-Baako says this will be the first of five major exhibit overhauls for the museum in 2022.

The Parakeet Garden will be open to the public starting February 15 during regular operating hours, 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Science Museum of Western Virginia is inside the Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke.

