Pearls of Hope program encourages women to get mammograms

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Memorial Hospital has a unique way to encourage women to undergo mammograms.

The Pearls of Hope program started in 2009 when local jeweler Arthur’s partnered with the Bedford Memorial Imaging department with an incentive: Each year a woman goes to the hospital to have her mammogram, she receives a real pre-drilled pearl that can be strung into a necklace, bracelet or made into earrings. The pearl is a small way, says the hospital, to encourage women to continue to go back next year and to remind others about how they should get their mammograms. The pearl stands for the hope of eliminating breast cancer.

Arthur’s Jewelry is now offering a new incentive. If you buy one of the Pearls of Hope books for $10, you are entered into a drawing for a full strain pearl necklace, helping the “Just for Me” grant as $5.15 for each book sold goes to the grant program. The drawing will take place February 14, 2022.

You can find and purchase the book at the following locations:

Arthur’s Jewelry, 111 N Bridge St, Bedford

Bedford Memorial Hospital mammography department, 1613 Oakwood Street, Bedford

The “Just for Me” grant is provided by the Bedford Memorial Imaging department to help women who are uninsured and cannot afford to have mammograms.

The Pearl of Hope book is a story about the reason you should get a mammogram, according to the hospital. It has interviews with local survivors and memorial stories of others.

