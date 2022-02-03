Roanoke City school bus driver cited after collision

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City Schools bus driver was cited after a collision with another driver Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Durham School Services tells WDBJ7 the bus driver had stopped in a median at Peters Creek Road and Tennessee Avenue to make a left-turn lane onto a side street when the collision happened. This happened about 6:30 a.m. while it was dark and raining, according to the spokesman.

No students were on board and no injuries were reported.

The driver was taken out of service at least temporarily after the incident.

