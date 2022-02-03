Rockbridge first responders salute Bridgewater officers

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County first responders turned out to salute the procession carrying slain Bridgewater officers Thursday.

The county has a personal connection to the tragedy, as Officer John Painter served as a Rockbridge County deputy early in his career.

They saluted the motorcade as it passed by on 81 on the way to Bridgewater.

Representatives from every department were present for the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.