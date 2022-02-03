Advertisement

Shooting leads to manhunt and arrest in Danville

Terry Ja'von West mugshot
Terry Ja'von West mugshot(Danville Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody after a shooting Wednesday in Danville.

Wednesday afternoon at 3:15, Danville Police say, a 57-year-old man went to SOVAH Danville Emergency Department after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the leg. Earlier, the victim said a friend entered his car in the Bell Drive area, pulled a gun and demanded money. When the driver refused, the friend allegedly shot the driver in the leg and took the driver’s cash and personal items. The suspect ran away.

Police determined the suspect was 19-year-old Danville resident Terry Ja’Von West. West was charged with robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police then focused on finding him.

West was tracked to a house on Chatelaine Avenue just before 7 p.m. He was arrested after police surrounded the house.

West is being held at the Danville City Jail under no bond. Police say this was not a random violent act, and no further subjects are being sought.

