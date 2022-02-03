Clouds, fog and soaking rain linger into Friday

Soggy through the night

Rain lingers through midday Friday

Temperatures drop throughout the day

The slow-moving cold front that has brought the soaking rain. moves into the region overnight allowing additional waves of rain to move along it through midday Friday. Temperatures will hold stead overnight in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY

Rain chances linger through around midday Friday as the cold front moves through. This will shut off any steadier rain leaving lighter showers and lingering clouds. As the cold air moves in, temperatures will drop throughout the day with the warmest part of Friday before lunchtime. As the cold air catches up to the precipitation, there will be a period of ice possible in the western mountains where a glaze of freezing rain could occur. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 7 PM Friday in these areas.

RAINFALL

Rainfall totals on average will run from just under an inch across the Southside, increasing to 1″ to 2″ or more across the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia. Isolated flooding will be possible, along and west of the Blue Ridge.

In addition to the rain, large sleet piles could be reduced to runoff by the warmer weather and rain melting it away. This may elevate the flood risk by adding to water in streams and rivers. Any flooding would be localized.

Freezing rain and a bit of snow possible in the western mountains Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

Rain and mild weather may finally cut down piles of sleet

We could see about 1-2" of rain by Friday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Much cooler air returns this weekend behind our late-week cold front. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low-mid 40s with increased sunshine Saturday.

SUNDAY

By Sunday, all computer models now have an area of low pressure well to our south. This storm system will pass out to sea with no impacts on our region. Meaning our weekend is looking nice. We’ll continue to see nice sunshine Sunday afternoon.

A low tracks well south of our area this weekend leading to a good amount of sunshine. (WDBJ Weather)

