Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital

(WLUC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed and a student sustained what appeared to be minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus early Thursday.

Virginia State Police were called at 7:34 a.m. February 3 to the two-vehicle crash in Carroll County, on Route 58 near Route 701.

Police say the driver of a Carroll County Public School bus pulled from Route 701 into the eastbound lanes of Route 58, and collided with a Kia Sedona. also headed east. The school district reported the bus was rear-ended.

The driver of the Kia, Nicholas B. Yates, 42 of Pulaski, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital. The bus driver was not hurt.

Of 16 student passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, one was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team.

