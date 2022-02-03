UVA research team working to create safer cloth masks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia research team is working to make cloth masks more effective. Doctor Gaurav Giri and his team are working with a specialized fabric to combine comfort and safety.

When a study found that people prefer cloth masks because they are more comfortable, they knew they were on the right track.

“What we have also started to see is that although the N95 masks are available, there is still a huge percentage of people who are still wearing fabric masks,” Dr. Giri said.

Even though N95 masks provide more protection, they can be uncomfortable: “The reason people still choose to wear fabric masks is because the breathability factor is there and especially if you need to wear a mask for hours and hours, then it folks get pretty uncomfortable,” Giri said.

Giri says he started his work in 2017 after a trip to Nepal opened his eyes to the harmful air quality. According to the World Health Organization, 90% of the world’s population lives with air pollution.

“I was already starting work on this class of materials called metal organic frameworks, and I knew that the utility of this material could be towards making low-cost fabric based air filtration masks,” Giri said.

Not only could these masks be used during the coronavirus pandemic, but they could help in all types of air pollution.

“That’s one place where this absolutely stops pollutants: our internal test show that the particles that the wildfires make the pm 2.5. We’re at an 80 90% of activity against that,” Giri said.

The team’s goal is to have 5,000 masks on the market in the Charlottesville area.

“So it hasn’t been on the market yet, but we’re hoping to get to market in the next two month,” Giri said. “We’re just scratching the surface of what it can do. But ideally, you know, if, by our work and like other similar people’s work around the country and the world, right, we’re hoping that this would be the next miracle material that’s discovered something like plastics.”

