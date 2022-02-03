Advertisement

Va. Tech basketball runs away from Georgia Tech behind Aluma 81-66 Wednesday

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 8 for 9 from the foul line and Virginia Tech led most of the way in an 81-66 win over Georgia Tech.

Michael Devoe’s layup pulled the Yellow Jackets into a tie at 23 with 8:26 remaining before halftime. From there the Hokies responded with an 18-4 run and led 41-27 when Darius Maddox made a 3-pointer with 2:47 before intermission.

The Hokies doubled their 46-35 intermission margin to 63-41 on Aluma’s three-point play with 13:53 remaining.

Devoe was the only player for Georgia Tech to reach double figures with 30 points.

