Advertisement

WATCH: Procession leaves Roanoke for officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting

Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, who were shot and killed at Bridgewater College on Tuesday.(Source;Shenandoah University | Source; Shenandoah University (Picture on Right))
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A law enforcement procession is underway from Roanoke to Bridgewater, carrying the bodies of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson.

The procession is carrying the officers, who were shot and killed Tuesday, along I-81 to Bridgewater from the medical examiners’ office in Roanoke, where they were taken for autopsies after the shooting.

The drive is expected to take close to two hours.

The starting point of the procession was near Northside High School.

Here is video of law enforcement lining up for the procession:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Neighboring house fire in Roanoke City Thursday morning
Body found in Roanoke City home after house fire
We could see about 1-2" of rain by Friday afternoon.
Clouds, fog and soaking rain linger into Friday

Latest News

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
Funeral service set for Bridgewater officers killed in line of duty
Buena Vista to close Vista Links Golf Course after long legal battle
A patient in the dental clinic at The Free Clinic of Central Virginia Friday.
Free Clinic of Central Virginia awarded grants to start urgent dental care program
Central Virginia educators say burnout is a huge problem.
Central Virginia educators describe problems, solutions for burnout
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family