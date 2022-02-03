WATCH: Procession leaves Roanoke for officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A law enforcement procession is underway from Roanoke to Bridgewater, carrying the bodies of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson.

The procession is carrying the officers, who were shot and killed Tuesday, along I-81 to Bridgewater from the medical examiners’ office in Roanoke, where they were taken for autopsies after the shooting.

The drive is expected to take close to two hours.

The starting point of the procession was near Northside High School.

Here is video of law enforcement lining up for the procession:

