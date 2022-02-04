Advertisement

AAA experts discuss the new normal of travel

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts with AAA came together this week on a panel to discuss the future of travel and current trends.

Road trips continue to be the most popular method of traveling, and RV travel is soaring.

Cruising has faced the most challenges since the start of the pandemic

There are many new safety protocols, and masks are required onboard, capacity limits are in place, testing will be required to board ships and to return to the U.S.

Airlines are still experiencing common cancellations and delays, so it’s best to book the earliest flight of the day.

Over 70 percent of American travelers have engaged in travel planning and or dreaming in the past week alone, a 7 point increase from the week previous.

Prices are likely to remain high in 2022 due to supply and demand.

No matter how you’re traveling or where you’re going, the pros recommend planning ahead and consulting with a travel advisor.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties
Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lots of sunshine this weekend, but with chilly highs.
Major temperature drop overnight as winter chill returns
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Blacksburg Shooting
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia