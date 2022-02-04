Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

