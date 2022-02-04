Advertisement

Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for a 12-year-old Alabama girl who authorities said was abducted earlier in the day.

Law enforcement sources said that Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found and is safe.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m. Law enforcement said at the time that Eidy was believed to be in extreme danger.

The Enterprise Police Department said that at 7:05 p.m., the Athens, Georgia, police department contacted them with word that Eidy was located and was safe in their custody.

The alleged abductor has also been detained by Athens police pending charges.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.
Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

