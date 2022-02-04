Advertisement

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office hosts civilian preparedness course

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Knowing what to do when an emergency happens is one of the best ways to keep yourself and others safe.

That’s why the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free Civilian Response Casualty Care workshop that will give basic training tips to members of the community to help them know what to do when a dangerous situation arises. Students will learn basic first aid, how to deal with gunshot wounds, how to shelter in place, and other helpful strategies.

“In today’s times, look what just happened at Bridgewater. Look what’s happening across the country. You never know when something like that could happen. You never know when you could have an active shooter. You’re better to be prepared for it than not,” explains Major Wilks of the Bedford County Sheriffs Office.

The class will take place Saturday, February 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at Thaxton Baptist Church. It is open to everyone, not just residents of Bedford County.

You can sign up for the course on a link available here.

