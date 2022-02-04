Bill that could impact Martinsville reversion process moves to final passage in Virginia House of Delegates

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, the City of Martinsville has been working toward reverting to a town.

“There are a lot of functions, that if you consolidate, you can actually realize some significant cost savings,” said Stephen Piepgrass, a partner at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders who is representing the City of Martinsville in the reversion process.

The year-long process has faced pushback from Henry County leaders.

“A City reverting to a town in the middle of a county is a very negative financial event for the county around it. It will cause a tax increase, it will cause expenses in the county to go up,” said Henry County attorney George Lyle.

Henry County leaders said part of the problem with the process is they feel there’s been a lack of public input.

“One of the consistent themes of citizens was that they wanted a say in this process, that they felt shut out.”

Meanwhile Piepgrass and the City of Martinsville said there have been plenty of opportunities for people to speak up.

“It has been extremely public through the whole process. So I’ve heard that criticism mounted, and is one of the arguments the county is trying to make to the legislature, but it’s simply not true.”

There are now two bills, one in the House and one in the Senate, that might play a major role in the process.

House Bill 173 made its way through the General Assembly Thursday.

“I’m asking you to trust the voters and let the voters go to a referendum this November to decide if Martinsville wants to revert back to a town status,” said Danville Del. Daniel W. Marshall III (R-14).

Ultimately, the decision might come down to the courts.

“If the city pursues this to its conclusion, a three-judge panel will be appointed by the Supreme Court to decide this matter, if it’s carried all the way through,” said Lyle.

“That’s how it should happen and that’s exactly how I hope it happens,” said Piepgrass.

House Bill 173 is expected to receive final approval in the House Friday. Senate Bill 85 is still in the beginning process.

There is still a lot that must happen before the reversion process is finalized. WDBJ7 will continue to provide updates.

