Buena Vista to close Vista Links Golf Course after long legal battle

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - After a series of discussions and legal claims placed against the City, Buena Vista will gain control of the Vista Links Golf Course and close the property.

According to an announcement from the City, the Mayor will enter into a Settlement Agreement with ACA Financial and resolve all issues associated with the property’s financing. ACA will release their claims against the City and the City property, and hand over the golf course.

The course will close March 1, 2022, with final releases coming in late July 2022.

“This has been a long and difficult process, but council never wavered in their determination to resolve this in the best interests of the citizens of Buena Vista. With the golf course issues behind us, the City can move forward with downtown redevelopment and expanding economic opportunities within the City to build on recent successes and positive momentum,” added City Attorney Brian J. Kearney.

Vista Links, opened in 2005, was originally a product of the City putting the police department and municipal building on the line as collateral.

When Buena Vista defaulted on a loan to build the golf course, ACA Financial sued. A judge later ruled that the city was under no legal obligation to repay the $9.2-million in bonds that covered a loan to help finance the Vista Links golf course.

The City maintained that the loan was a “moral” obligation, allowing them to pay if they could, but were not required to.

“So there’s a big difference between having to pledge your tax base, versus just saying annually we will see if we have funds sufficient to pay,” said Kearney.

ACA’s lawyer, Tim Bass, argued that Buena Vista had plenty of money, at one time complaining that the city found money to pay the lawyers in court rather than the debt.

ACA insured the bonds and paid out to the bond holders.

A federal appeals court then upheld the court decision that dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Buena Vista.

