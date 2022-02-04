Advertisement

Campbell County Adult detention Center temporarily closing due to COVID-19 cases

Blueridge Regional Jail Logo
Blueridge Regional Jail Logo(Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Regional Jail has announced it will temporarily close the Campbell County Adult Detention Center due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 120 inmates will be transferred from Campbell County to other facilities within the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

The nearly 30 employees working at the detention center will be temporarily transferred to other facilities to help in their day-to-day operations.

The detention center has no timetable to reopen at this time.

