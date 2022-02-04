Central Virginia educators describe problems, solutions for burnout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Inside classrooms, teachers continue to do their best to keep educating children.

But according to a recent National Education Association poll, 90% of its members say feeling burned out is a problem.

Across central Virginia, educators are highlighting why the problem has grown.

“For a lot of newer teachers or teachers who are on the top end of it and kind of close to retirement, they’re not seeing a lot of incentive to stay if they’re not supported,” said Kristina Childress, Bedford County Education Association president.

Childress says lack of support and staffing issues are top reasons for the burnout.

That’s contributed to over half a million educators leaving public schools during the pandemic.

“For every job we’re losing, we’re only gaining about half of a position,” said Karl Loss, Lynchburg Education Association president. “And that is creating a crisis that those of us who are still in education at this point are having to deal with.”

For educators, there are a number of solutions that can help.

Better pay, better support and a lighter workload are among those priorities.

“It’s not just about the pay. We’ve got to lighten the paperwork load. We’ve put so much on these employees’ plates, what can we take off of their plates? We’re not really looking at that yet,” said Loos.

But until those come, the common thread they’re holding onto through everything are the students.

“What has made all educators stay in this is that we love our students and that can right a lot of wrongs,” said Childress.

However, they agree that change is needed now to prevent more loss and burnout in the future.

