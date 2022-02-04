Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is alerting the public to a string of inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail (Tennessee) Friday morning.

Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, has ties to the Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County. Sarver, along with the other escaped inmates he may be with, should be considered dangerous and not be approached.

Contact 540-980-7800 with as much information you can obtain from a distance.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, “The United States Marshals Service has offered $5,000 for each inmate, or $15,000 total, for information leading to the location and apprehension of these three inmates.”

Further details on each of the escapees can be found below:

“Tobias Wayne Carr (12/7/83), age 38; 5′11″, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair

Second Degree Murder, Vandalism, Tampering with Evidence

Johnny Shane Brown (6/14/71), age 50; 5′11″, 200 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair

Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended or Revoked License, Harassment, Violation of Order of Protection, Domestic Assault, Aggravated Stalking

Timothy Allen Sarver (10/18/76), age 45; 6′2″, 235 pounds, green eyes, strawberry blonde hair

Auto Theft, Identity Theft, Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them and provide a description of the inmates. Anyone with information on these escaped inmates is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them.

The United States Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively assisting in the apprehension of these inmates. Surrounding law enforcement agencies are assisting as well.”

