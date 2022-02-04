Advertisement

Public warned of escaped Tenn. inmates, one with Pulaski, VA ties

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's Office)(Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is alerting the public to a string of inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail (Tennessee) Friday morning.

Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, has ties to the Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County. Sarver, along with the other escaped inmates he may be with, should be considered dangerous and not be approached.

Contact 540-980-7800 with as much information you can obtain from a distance.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, “The United States Marshals Service has offered $5,000 for each inmate, or $15,000 total, for information leading to the location and apprehension of these three inmates.”

Further details on each of the escapees can be found below:

“Tobias Wayne Carr (12/7/83), age 38; 5′11″, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair

Second Degree Murder, Vandalism, Tampering with Evidence

Johnny Shane Brown (6/14/71), age 50; 5′11″, 200 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair

Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended or Revoked License, Harassment, Violation of Order of Protection, Domestic Assault, Aggravated Stalking

Timothy Allen Sarver (10/18/76), age 45; 6′2″, 235 pounds, green eyes, strawberry blonde hair

Auto Theft, Identity Theft, Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them and provide a description of the inmates. Anyone with information on these escaped inmates is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them.

The United States Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively assisting in the apprehension of these inmates. Surrounding law enforcement agencies are assisting as well.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules in favor of seven Virginia school districts, against Youngkin mask order
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lots of sunshine this weekend, but with chilly highs.
Major temperature drop overnight as winter chill returns
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Man indicted for DWI crash that injured family

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Blacksburg Shooting
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Possible shooting reported near Virginia Tech
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
Salem Business Continues Tradition Of Helping Less Fortunate
One dead, two arrested after shooting in Goodview
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia