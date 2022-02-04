Controversy involving classroom content continues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The controversy involving content in Virginia’s public school classrooms took an interesting turn Thursday in Richmond.

A bill that would have banned “divisive content” was defeated, while another requiring parental notice for sexually explicit material advanced.

The Republican bills reached the full Senate Education and Health Committee, which is controlled by Democrats.

While one of Governor Youngkin’s priorities was defeated, another that faced an uncertain future received Democratic votes and the committee’s approval.

Members of the commitee quickly dispatched legislation that would require public schools to ensure no curriculum includes what the bill described as “inherently divisive concepts.”

The story was different for a measure dealing with sexually explicit content in public school classrooms.

The bill requires notification, an opportunity to review the material and alternative instruction for any student whose parents request it.

Opponents said Virginia schools already do that. And the classes that have raised questions are often Advanced Placement or dual enrollment courses with high school juniors and seniors.

“Isn’t this vague, overly vague,” said Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke), “and how would you ever come up with that? And isn’t this smacking of banning books?”

“I don’t think there’s anything about it that’s banning books,” countered Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.), “but there is clearly inappropriate material that’s making its way in. And this bill, while it’s not a home run to me, it is a bill that simply says parents should have the ability to be notified and make decisions for their children.”

Two Democrats ultimately voted with Republicans, and the bill was reported to the full Senate.

There were other notable votes that dealt with legislation to keep public school students in the classroom.

Again the committee approved, with some Democratic votes, testing guidelines that could reduce the length of student quarantines, and legislation that requires schools to provide in-person instruction and limits remote learning.

Because Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, the vote in committee should translate into approval on the Senate floor.

