Disaster assistance offered to those in VA affected by 2021 flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/SBA Release) - Virginia businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding August 30–31, 2021, may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

The declaration includes Buchanan County and the adjacent counties of Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell in Virginia, Pike in Kentucky and McDowell and Mingo in West Virginia.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Virginia’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and flooding,” said Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said SBA’s Virginia District Director Carl Knoblock.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business sustained any physical property damage, according to the SBA.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain, or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster, according to the SBA.

Interest rates are as low as 2.855 percent for businesses, according to the SBA, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.563 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17332, not for the COVID-19 incident.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 4, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Nov. 2, 2022.

