Emory & Henry to build new Equine center and Multi-Sport complex

Emory & Henry
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EMORY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emory and Henry College announced Friday plans to build a new Equine center and Multi-Sport complex, according to the college.

“With our record enrollment and new student housing underway, transitioning to NCAA Division II and joining the South Atlantic Conference, adding new schools of business and nursing, and expanding programs at our Health Sciences campus in Marion, there is a clear sense of momentum at Emory & Henry,” said President John W. Wells.

The new equestrian center would be on the south side of I-81 and replace the older facility the college took over after Virginia Intermont College closed in 2014.

The new multi-sport athletic complex would be the home for Emory & Henry’s track and field program. It would also be used to provide competition and practice space for the soccer and rugby teams, and potentially lacrosse in the future.

College administrators will begin looking for different funding options and ways to grow.

