Roanoke family reflects on the challenges of enduring unexpected dementia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark and Janet Coleman achieved the American Dream.

The two met working as flight attendants in 1988. Three years later, they were married and living in Roanoke, where they would raise their two children.

“He’s my best friend, he’s my protector, he’s the greatest dad,” describes Janet of her husband. “He worked really hard, he always looked after us, made sure we were safe. Just a great guy.”

In 2016, Janet noticed Mark was lacking motivation at work, and eventually lost his job.

“It was just very out of character,” recalls Janet. “I’d come home and he’d just be sitting in a chair watching TV all the time.”

Janet started to notice other changes in Mark’s thought processes.

“He couldn’t do math anymore. He couldn’t count money. He was having trouble writing out checks and paying bills. He would tell you yes when he means no and no when he means yes, he’d say he wanted french fries when he wanted ketchup.”

Then, came the changes in his mood and behavior. Mark became increasingly frustrated and angry, breaking things, yelling and swearing at her and their kids.

“I just couldn’t take it anymore, so I told him you’re going to the doctor or you’re not going to have a wife, because, I can’t do this,” remembers Janet.

As they worked up the chain of doctors to determine his condition, Mark took a memory test. What was shocking, was the result.

“She called me after that and told me, he just scored like he’s 80 years old. And something is wrong,” says Janet.

Doctors at Carilion Clinic’s Center for Healthy Aging identified Mark’s problem as Frontotemporal Dementia, known to affect people under 65 years old.

“At any time in the United States we may have 30,000 people who are suffering from the disease, so it’s there but it’s not a very common type of dementia,” says Dr. Azziza Bankole, a Geriatric Psychiatrist at Carilion Clinic. “We just don’t have the ability to treat or reverse its symptoms. And it can be fairly quick from the time of onset of symptoms to death. That can be anywhere from five to ten years.”

A diagnosis no family is ever ready for, especially for a man in his 50′s.

“We were done taking care of our kids, they were graduated from high school. We should be working and going on vacation and thinking about retirement and we’re never going to have that. And its awful. And it’s so not fair,” says Janet. “That’s probably the cruelest thing about this disease because if we were in our 70′s and we were retired, yeah I’ll take care of you, but now I have to work.”

The behavioral changes from the disorder can be deceiving, and many couples get divorced.

“Earlier symptoms especially the behavioral form of frontotemporal dementia can be mistaken for some psychiatric symptoms or psychiatric illnesses like bipolar disorder for example,” says Dr. Bankole.

As Mark’s condition progressed, the burden fell on Janet and the kids. At one time, Janet was working three jobs to support him, while her son cared for his father at home.

Mark moved into a memory care residence in November but gets no Medicare coverage for the expenses.

Once word got around, an old high school friend, Mark Minnick, reconnected with the family this summer, starting a Go Fund Me page to drum up support. “He couldn’t talk. I don’t think he recognized me,” tells Minnick of his first time visiting Mark Coleman at Memory Care. “Wasn’t able to answer questions, just nod his head, and that was a real shock.”

Minnick has spread the word to everyone he thinks of, and tells his friends, to think about if it was their wife in Janet’s position.

“They’re going to have to draw things out to the point they won’t have any retirement left and for a family that worked for 30 years doing all the right things, they got dealt a really bad hand.” “He knows us at least for now. I don’t know when that will go. That will make it that much harder. But right now he lights up when I come in,” says Janet. “You can’t change his condition, all you can do is live through it. And I want to live through it. I don’t want it to take me out.”

“I want people to know, if you feel like something is wrong, get help. Get your loved one to get help. Because to go two years without knowing what’s happening is horrible for anybody,” says Janet.

For more resources from the Center for Healthy Aging, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.