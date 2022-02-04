Free Clinic of Central Virginia awarded grants to start urgent dental care program

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg organization has been awarded grant funds to help folks with dental services.

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia was awarded $100,000 by Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation, $20,000 from the Al Stroobants Foundation and $16,200 from the Centra Community Benefit.

The money will go toward a new urgent dental care program.

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia says they’ve wanted to establish something like this for a while.

“This is kind of like dream world of dental care for underserved, so to be able to walk in same day and have your tooth extracted or the problem solved is really just something very new for our community,” said Jen Webb, R.N., M.S.N., interim CEO.

They hope to have the program up and running soon.

