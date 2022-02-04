Henrico police search for missing elderly couple
Feb. 4, 2022
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing elderly couple who are believed to be endangered.
Ruth Vaden, 89, and Robert Vaden, 90, were last seen on Feb. 3 around 6:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Three Chopt Road in Henrico’s west end.
Police said the couple may be in a grey 2014 Volkswagen Passat with Virginia license plate WYP 2527.
Officials said the two both have dementia and need medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.
